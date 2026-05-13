Itanagar, A series of weather-related disasters, including storms, landslides, floods, forest fires and heavy rainfall incidents, have affected more than 32,800 people across Arunachal Pradesh during the period between January and May 13 this year, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre .

Disasters affect over 32,000 people in Arunachal from January to May

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An official report issued by the state Disaster Management department stated that at least seven people lost their lives and eight others were injured in various disaster incidents reported from across the state during the period under review.

The fatalities included four deaths caused by landslides, two due to storms and one due to lightning strikes.

The report said 26 districts were affected by natural calamities, with districts such as Anjaw, Upper Subansiri, Namsai, Kra Daadi, East Kameng, Siang and Changlang witnessing significant impact in terms of population affected and disaster occurrences.

According to the report, the state recorded 49 forest fire incidents, 31 storm-related incidents, 24 earthquakes, 24 landslides, nine flood incidents and three heavy rainfall events during the period from January to May 13.

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{{^usCountry}} Altogether, 114 circles and 128 villages across the state were affected by different forms of natural disasters. The total affected population was estimated at around 32,856 people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Altogether, 114 circles and 128 villages across the state were affected by different forms of natural disasters. The total affected population was estimated at around 32,856 people. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report highlighted extensive damage to houses and other structures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report highlighted extensive damage to houses and other structures. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The agriculture and horticulture sectors also suffered losses, with 133.3 hectares of crop area affected, including 123.1 hectares under horticulture cultivation and 10.2 hectares under agriculture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agriculture and horticulture sectors also suffered losses, with 133.3 hectares of crop area affected, including 123.1 hectares under horticulture cultivation and 10.2 hectares under agriculture. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SEOC report further noted major infrastructure damage across the state, including destruction of 14 roads, 16 power lines, 39 electric poles, eight bridges, two culverts and 31 water supply facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SEOC report further noted major infrastructure damage across the state, including destruction of 14 roads, 16 power lines, 39 electric poles, eight bridges, two culverts and 31 water supply facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Damage was also reported to government buildings, retaining walls, hydel projects, hospitals and schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Damage was also reported to government buildings, retaining walls, hydel projects, hospitals and schools. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report added that around 1,010 hectares of forest area were affected by forest fires between January and May 13. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report added that around 1,010 hectares of forest area were affected by forest fires between January and May 13. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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