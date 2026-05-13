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Disasters affect over 32,000 people in Arunachal from January to May

Disasters affect over 32,000 people in Arunachal from January to May

Published on: May 13, 2026 06:29 pm IST
PTI |
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Itanagar, A series of weather-related disasters, including storms, landslides, floods, forest fires and heavy rainfall incidents, have affected more than 32,800 people across Arunachal Pradesh during the period between January and May 13 this year, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre .

Disasters affect over 32,000 people in Arunachal from January to May

An official report issued by the state Disaster Management department stated that at least seven people lost their lives and eight others were injured in various disaster incidents reported from across the state during the period under review.

The fatalities included four deaths caused by landslides, two due to storms and one due to lightning strikes.

The report said 26 districts were affected by natural calamities, with districts such as Anjaw, Upper Subansiri, Namsai, Kra Daadi, East Kameng, Siang and Changlang witnessing significant impact in terms of population affected and disaster occurrences.

According to the report, the state recorded 49 forest fire incidents, 31 storm-related incidents, 24 earthquakes, 24 landslides, nine flood incidents and three heavy rainfall events during the period from January to May 13.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / India News / Disasters affect over 32,000 people in Arunachal from January to May
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