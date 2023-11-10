Discuss facial identification cameras at ATMS with banks, high court to Odisha

The Orissa high court has directed the state government to discuss with banks and the Reserve Bank of India a proposal to install ‘facial biometric identification systems’ at ATMs so that people who use the facility for illegal activities can be identified.

The key pad of an ATM at a HDFC Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai (Bloomberg)

A bench of justices Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Chittaranjan Dash said in many cases, people making transactions in ATMs conceal their identity by covering their faces.

“We find that in many cases, a number of persons are making transactions in ATMs concealing their identity by covering their faces or by adopting some other methods. Therefore, if proper steps are taken by the bank authorities to install facial biometrics identification process at ATMs when the user approaches the ATM, the system would ask the user to show his face to the camera,” the Court said.

The court also observed that ATM security cameras can monitor and record potential ‘skimming operations’

Also, the bench added: “If somebody steals ATM PIN (Personal Identification Numbers) and uses the card for withdrawal of money or for making any transaction, the same can be recorded which would facilitate to ascertain the person’s identity, especially in cases where money is withdrawn illegally using ATM cards”.

The direction was passed in a habeas corpus case filed by a man about his minor daughter’s disappearance in the Bhadrak district. The investigator told the police that a man was spotted withdrawing money in Kendrapara district from his wife’s bank account but he could not be identified because he had covered his face.