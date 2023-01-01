'Disgrace': BJP leader complains against Uorfi Javed; ‘do it behind four walls’

BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha president Chitra Kishor Wagh on Sunday filed a complaint against actor and model Uorfi Javed for roaming the streets of Mumbai exhibiting her body. Urging to take immediate action, the BJP leader said Uorfi Javed's public display of her body has become a social media topic. "No one could have imagined that the right to conduct, freedom of thought given by the Constitution would be manifested in such a subversive attitude," Chitra Wagh wrote in her complaint letter. Read | Urfi Javed complains of receiving rape and death threats; man booked

Society has nothing to do with what the actor does in her life, the BJP leader wrote in the complaint letter. But the marketing of her body by the actor to just gain fame is irritating, the BJP leader said. "If she wants to display her body, she must do it behind the four walls, but the actor may not be aware that she is fuelling the perverse attitude of the society," the complaint letter read.

Uorfi Javed detained in Dubai for shooting video in revealing outfit: Report

This is not the first time that a complaint has been filed against Uorfi. Early this month, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh filed a complaint at the Andheri Police station against Uorfi. "What actor Urfi Javed is doing in public is not obscene as per section 294 of IPC, then what is? When action against such similar act can be taken again Actor Ranveer Singh then why not her? @MumbaiPolice. Is it not the moral duty of us to file report against such illicit acts?" the advocate tweeted.

After Sunday's complaints, Uorfi hit put at Chitra and asked whether politicians don' have any actual work. "Are these politicians, lawyers dumb? There is literally no acticle in the constitution that can be put on me to send me to jail," Uorfi wrote in a statement.

Uorfi wrote the definition of vulgarity, nudity differs from person to person. "Unless my nipples and my vagina is seen, you can't send me to jail. These people are only doing this for media attention. I got some better idea for you Chitra Wagh. How about doing something against human trafficking in Mumbai which is still very much there. How about shutting those illegal dance bars? How about something against illegal prostitution which again exists everywhere in Mumbai," Uorfi wrote.

Recently, Uorfi received abusive audio clips and rape and murder threats and a broker was arrested in connection with the case.

Uorfi was detained in Dubai for shooting videos in revealing clothes and in an open space, reports said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.