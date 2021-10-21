'He is minister, I am a govt employee': Sameer Wankhede replies to Nawab Malik's 'threat'

Sameer Wankhede, the zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, on Thursday condemned the allegations of extortion brought against him by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and said it is a disgusting term. He said he indeed went to the Maldives with his family after taking the permission of the government. "I went with my children and family after taking govt's permission. If he calls that extortion, then this is not acceptable," Wankhede said.

Without mincing any words, Nawab Malik accused Sameer Wankhede of ‘extortion’ and as evidence, he produced the photos of Sameer Wankhede's sister in the Maldives. The minister said when all the Bollywood personalities were in the Maldives during the pandemic, Sameer Wankhede was also in the Maldives. Wankhede must clarify why he was in Maldives and Dubai, NCP leader Nawab Malik said, earlier in the day. The minister also threatened that he will put Wankhede behind the bars.

Nawab Malik questions Sameer Wankhede's 'Maldives' link as NCB summons Ananya Panday, visits SRK's house

Here is Sameer Wankhede's fuill statement

"I have never been to Dubai, whatever time he's stating that. There are mechanisms to check where a person is. So, it's completely false. Those are photos from Mumbai. I was in Mumbai. Find out where I was, get data from the airport. Get everything verified through my passport and visa," he said as reported by ANI.

"My best wishes are with him. I am just a government employee. He is a minister. If we want to put me in jail for serving the country, for working honestly and eliminating the drugs menace, then I welcome it.

"The word 'extortion' is a disgusting term. I did go to the Maldives after taking the competent authority's permission. I went with my children and family after taking govt's permission. If he calls that extortion, then this is not acceptable," Sameer Wankhede said.

Talking about the ongoing attack from Nawab Malik, Wankhede said his morale will not go down by the attacks and will only become stronger. “Personal attacks being made on us in the past 15 days. Attacks are being made on my deceased mother, sister and retired father. I strongly condemn this,” he said.

What NCB said

The Narcotics Control Bureau also released a statement confirming that Sameer Wankhede has never submitted any leave application to visit Dubai. He availed Ex-India leave along with his family to the Maldives, the agency said.