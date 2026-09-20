Disha Salian’s father serves 500 crore notice to Aaditya Thackeray over ‘political conspiracy’ claim

The father of deceased celebrity manager Disha Salian on Saturday served a ₹500-crore defamation notice to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray at the gates of Matoshree, the residence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, over his allegation of a “political conspiracy” behind Salian’s bid to reopen his daughter’s death case.

'Apologise or face defamation action’: Disha Salian’s father serves notice to Aaditya (File photos)

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Satish Salian arrived around 4 pm with his legal team, led by advocate Nilesh Ojha, amid heavy police presence and a large media contingent in Bandra East’s Kalanagar. Aaditya’s lawyers, Rahul Diwate and Anil Jadhav, accepted the notice.

Sena (UBT) workers were present in large numbers outside Matoshree as Salian and his lawyers arrived. Police allowed the group to enter Kalanagar, but the doors of the Thackeray residence remained shut for security reasons. Sena (UBT) leaders MP Anil Desai and MLC Anil Parab, who is also an advocate, were present with their legal team.

Salian had approached the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into his daughter’s 2020 death.

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On September 2, the court directed the CBI to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, record Salian’s statement and register an FIR.

The CBI registered the FIR on September 14 which named several people, including Aaditya Thackeray, though the High Court had said no person should be treated as an accused unless sufficient material emerged against them.

Disha died after falling from a high-rise in Malad in 2020. Mumbai Police had earlier ruled out foul play. Her father later alleged that she was sexually assaulted and murdered.

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On Thursday, Aaditya denied knowing or having met Disha and alleged that attempts to link him to her death were politically motivated.

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“Only God can control me, no one else,” Salian said, rejecting allegations that someone else was directing him.

“Aaditya Thackeray should tender an apology or face defamation action,” Ojha said.