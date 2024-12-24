Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Display ‘International Call’ for calls from abroad to curb scams: DoT to telecos

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 24, 2024 07:59 PM IST

The DoT said that the number of incoming international calls that are falsely displayed as originating from Indian numbers on caller ID had dipped from 13.5 million a day in October to about 600,000 a day in December- a drop of 95.6%

The Department of Telecommunications wants all telecom service providers to display ‘international call’ on the phone when subscribers receive calls from outside India to curb cyber scams where scammers masquerade as Indian government and its authorities to dupe people in the country, the department said in a press release on Tuesday. Airtel has already started doing this and other telcos are exploring the feasibility of the move.

The DoT warned that now scammers were impersonating government authorities by making calls that displayed numbers beginning with +8, +85 and +65. (Representational image)
The DoT warned that now scammers were impersonating government authorities by making calls that displayed numbers beginning with +8, +85 and +65. (Representational image)

This recommendation was made by a dedicated task force that the DoT had created to address the issue of scam calls originating from outside the country.

The DoT said that the number of incoming international calls that are falsely displayed as originating from Indian numbers on caller ID that its new system identified and blocked had dipped from 13.5 million a day in October to about 600,000 a day in December, a drop of 95.6%.

For the DoT, this indicates that their new system, launched in October, has “successfully tackled the issue of cyber-crimes that were being conducted through calls that were being made from abroad, but the CLI [calling line identity] was tampered to look as Indian number”. This system, called the “International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System”, can detect and block such calls before they are even picked up by people in India. Such calls have been used by scammers abroad to target people in India by masquerading as police, FedEx employees, and others.

However, the DoT warned that now scammers were impersonating government authorities by making such calls that displayed numbers beginning with +8, +85 and +65.

In October, India received about 15 million calls that hit the telcos’ international long-distance network and display a +91 number on the caller ID. This means, the spoofed calls (where the call originates from a non-Indian number but is displayed as an Indian number) accounted for about 90% of all international calls that display +91 in October.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On