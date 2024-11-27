Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Chowkiman resident loses 4 lakh to cyber scamsters

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 27, 2024 10:42 PM IST

Fraudsters called Bhupinder Singh of Patti Mann village and informed that his son was caught in Canada for a road mishap; they asked him to transfer the money in order to secure his bail.

Unidentified cyber fraudsters tricked a resident of Chowkiman area into transferring 4 lakh to them after claiming that his son had been arrested in Canada for causing a fatal accident. The scammers threatened that his son would face life imprisonment unless he paid the amount to secure his bail.

The police have issued an advisory, warning residents about the rise in similar scams.
The police have issued an advisory, warning residents about the rise in similar scams.

Victim Bhupinder Singh of Patti Mann village lodged his complaint with the Ludhiana (rural) cyber crime police station after discovering the fraud. He stated that on October 18, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller posed as a police officer from Canada, alleging that Singh’s son Rajinder Singh, who resides in Canada, had been arrested for mowing down a man to death.

The fraudster claimed that Rajinder would face life imprisonment unless Bhupinder immediately transferred 4 lakh for his bail. The accused provided a bank account number. Singh, fearing for his son’s safety, transferred the amount without delay.

After sending the money, Bhupinder contacted his son to confirm the situation but found that Rajinder was safe and he was unaware of any such incident. Realising he had been duped, Bhupinder reported the matter to the police.

The cyber crime police station has registered an FIR against unidentified individuals under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property) of the BNS Act.

ASI Sherwinder Singh, who is leading the investigation, said, “Efforts are underway to trace the fraudsters and recover the victim’s money. We urge residents to exercise caution and verify such claims before taking any action.”

The police have also issued an advisory, warning citizens about the rise in similar scams, emphasising the need for vigilance and immediate reporting of suspicious calls.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On