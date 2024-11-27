Ludhiana: Chowkiman resident loses 4 lakh to cyber scamsters

Unidentified cyber fraudsters tricked a resident of Chowkiman area into transferring ₹4 lakh to them after claiming that his son had been arrested in Canada for causing a fatal accident. The scammers threatened that his son would face life imprisonment unless he paid the amount to secure his bail. The police have issued an advisory, warning residents about the rise in similar scams.

Victim Bhupinder Singh of Patti Mann village lodged his complaint with the Ludhiana (rural) cyber crime police station after discovering the fraud. He stated that on October 18, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller posed as a police officer from Canada, alleging that Singh’s son Rajinder Singh, who resides in Canada, had been arrested for mowing down a man to death.

The fraudster claimed that Rajinder would face life imprisonment unless Bhupinder immediately transferred ₹4 lakh for his bail. The accused provided a bank account number. Singh, fearing for his son’s safety, transferred the amount without delay.

After sending the money, Bhupinder contacted his son to confirm the situation but found that Rajinder was safe and he was unaware of any such incident. Realising he had been duped, Bhupinder reported the matter to the police.

The cyber crime police station has registered an FIR against unidentified individuals under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property) of the BNS Act.

ASI Sherwinder Singh, who is leading the investigation, said, “Efforts are underway to trace the fraudsters and recover the victim’s money. We urge residents to exercise caution and verify such claims before taking any action.”

The police have also issued an advisory, warning citizens about the rise in similar scams, emphasising the need for vigilance and immediate reporting of suspicious calls.