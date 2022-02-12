Disregard of written agreements by China led to border situation: Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the Quadrilateral Security Group, or Quad, discussed India-China relations as a part of a briefing on developments in the neighbourhood countries. Addressing a joint press conference along with Australian counterpart Marise Payne, Jaishankar said a lot of countries take a legitimate interest in India-China relations, particularly if the countries are from the Indo-Pacific region.

“Yes, we (Quad) had a discussion on India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. It's an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take interest, particularly if they are from Indo-Pacific region,” the minister said.

Jaishankar underlined that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has arisen due to disregard by China of written agreements to not amass forces at the border.

“So, when a large country disregards written commitments, I think it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community,” he added.

Quad announces measures to boost vaccine partnership

The minister stressed that the Quad would continue to work towards “rule-based international order, freedom of navigation in international waters, promoting connectivity, growth and security for all while respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.”

India welcomed the reopening of Australian borders for international tourists after an almost two-year-long hiatus. Jaishankar said that the easing of border restrictions will help students, temporary visa holders, separated families who have been in India waiting to return.

“This is something which is greatly appreciated,” he said.

Noting the deeper connections between India and Australia in trade and investment, Payne said that Australian minister Dan Tehan is returning from India after a round of negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). She expressed confidence that CECA will unlock new trade and investment opportunities for both countries, particularly as the economies recover from the impact of Covid-19.