DK Shivakumar’s arrest by ED sparks protests across Karnataka

Following the arrest of former minister DK Shivakumar in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), protests were witnessed across the state. Incidents of stone pelting, halting of traffic, dharna by Congress leaders and workers, shops being closed, burning of tyres were witnessed in different parts of Karnataka in response to Shivakumar’s arrest.

In Shivakumar’s own constitutency of Kanakapura, protestors pelted stones and damaged several buses owned by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation. The Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was closed for traffic as protesters burnt tyres and blocked movement of vehicles. State government authorities indicated that by evening at least five to six buses had been damaged in stone pelting. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges across Ramanagara district — under which Kanakapura falls — were closed by the district administration on Wednesday.

Former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader S Siddaramaiah who participated in the protests in Mysuru said that opposition leaders were being targeted each and every day using central government agencies. Claiming that the arrest of Shivakumar was an attempt to divert attention from structural failures of BJP government and also to prevent voices of dissent, he said Shivakumar was a victim of vindictive politics. Asserting that Shivakumar would definitely come out clean, Siddaramaiah said the country would understand the ulterior motives of BJP. “We are all with him in this difficult times and shall provide him with full support,” he tweeted.

The AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka KC Venugopal who unsuccessfully tried to meet Shivakumar at the Ram Manohal Lohia hospital in Delhi later released a statement, hitting out at the BJP government at Centre. “The arrest of Shri DK Shivakumar is a clear case of political vendetta by the fascist BJP government at the centre. After Shri P Chidambaram, yet another leader has been dubiously, vengefully and selectively targetted for standing up against the politics of horse trading and subversion of mandate practiced by the BJP.”

However, Home minister Basvraj Bommai asked Congress leaders to ensure protests were peaceful. He also said that officials had been instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure law and order was maintained. “We have to see that public at large is not affected, and there should not be any violence.”

