Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar to be in ED custody till Sept 13, orders court

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 19:41 IST

DK Shivakumar, the key Karnataka Congress leader arrested last evening on charges of money laundering, will remain in custody of the Enforcement Directorate till September 13, a Delhi court ordered on Wednesday.

The Karnataka politician, seen as the Congress’ lead trouble-shooter in the state, was arrested last evening after four rounds of questioning over the last 10 days. Shivakumar is the second opposition politician to be arrested by central agencies in three weeks and has provoked a sharp reaction from his party. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted his attack on the Centre, calling it “another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the Govt”.

Inside a crowded room in the Rouse Avenue court complex around the same time that Rahul Gandhi tweeted, DK Shivakumar sat near the witness box before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar as his legal team defended him.

Watch | DK Shivakumar arrested: What’s the case against the Congress strongman

The ED, a federal investigating agency mandated to probe financial crimes, had asked for 14 days’ custody, arguing that Shivakumar did show up for questioning when summoned but had been evasive, non-cooperative and “made a conscious effort to misguide the investigation”.

The ED had initiated a probe against Shivakumar in September 2018 after the income tax department accused him of paying Rs 5 crore to the All India Congress Committee through his political associate V Mulgund. The tax department had also charged him with running a hawala network to avoid paying taxes and alleged that he had set up an extensive network of persons and premises across Delhi and Bangalore to transport and utilise unaccounted cash.

The tax department had targeted DK Shivakumar in raids carried out at 64 locations in Delhi and Karnataka in August 2017. The tax department had then insisted that the timing of the raids was a coincidence. At that time, 44 Gujarat MLAs were staying in a resort in Karnataka with links to Shivakumar, in order to keep the party flock together and stop the BJP from approaching them ahead of a crucial Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat where senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel was facing a tough battle.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 19:15 IST