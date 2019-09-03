ED arrests Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar in alleged money laundering case

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 21:08 IST

After five days of questioning, Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Tuesday in a money laundering case.

The senior Congress leader was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Friday in connection with a Rs 7-crore money laundering case, officials familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Officials said the ED will produce Shivakumar in a court on Wednesday to seek his custody. The Congress leader has denied any wrongdoing.

Shivakumar is the second important Congress leader to be arrested for alleged money laundering in a fortnight after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in dramatic fashion on August 21 for a similar offence in the INX media case..

The case against former Karnataka irrigation minister was filed last September and pertains to the seizure of cash from his New Delhi residence by the income-tax department during a raid in August 2017. The Karnataka high court on Thursday dismissed Shivakumar’s petition challenging the summons issued to him in the money-laundering case.

Last week, the Karnataka High Court dismissed Shivakumar’s petition seeking quashing summons issued by the ED.

“It is my duty (to appear)... I have to respect the law. We are lawmakers and law abiding citizens. They (ED) has summoned me... I don’t know why they have called me under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA),” news agency PTI quoted Shivakumar as saying before entering the ED office.

Before leaving for Delhi, Shivakumar held a press conference in Bengaluru and called the ED summons as being ‘politically motivated’, adding that he ‘was ready to face ‘any conspiracy’.

Former chief ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah among others have condemned ED’s questioning of Shivakumar, calling it vindictive.

Congress leaders on Tuesday slammed a section of BJP leaders who backed the action by the ED against Shivakumar.

Shivakumar was in tears on Monday before entering the ED office in New Delhi as he expressed his anguish over the statements by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Health Minister B Sriramulu.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 20:41 IST