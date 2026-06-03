BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister designate DK Shivakumar is expected to begin his tenure without moving into the state’s official chief ministerial residence, an unusual arrangement that will see his predecessor remain at the property after leaving office.

DKS may not shift to CM’s official house ‘Cauvery’

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Shivakumar, who is scheduled to be sworn in as chief minister on June 3, is unlikely to shift to Cauvery — the government bungalow traditionally occupied by the state’s Chief Minister. Instead, Siddaramaiah is expected to continue residing there after demitting office, according to leaders privy to discussions over the leadership transition.

The leaders said Shivakumar is likely to continue operating from his private residence after taking oath and may later move to another government accommodation rather than seek possession of “Cauvery”.

According to leaders, the accommodation issue was settled as part of wider consultations between the two leaders. “There is complete clarity between the two leaders on the issue. There is no dispute over accommodation and it was settled amicably,” a senior Congress said on condition of anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} While discussions over the composition of the new Cabinet have dominated political attention, the question of official accommodation has also been addressed during the transition process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While discussions over the composition of the new Cabinet have dominated political attention, the question of official accommodation has also been addressed during the transition process. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Cauvery” has served as both an official residence and a political nerve centre during Siddaramaiah’s tenure. Leaders in the know said the outgoing Chief Minister is expected to continue living there for the remainder of his assembly term despite relinquishing the office he has occupied since 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Cauvery” has served as both an official residence and a political nerve centre during Siddaramaiah’s tenure. Leaders in the know said the outgoing Chief Minister is expected to continue living there for the remainder of his assembly term despite relinquishing the office he has occupied since 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the arrangement has attracted attention, it is not without precedent. Siddaramaiah himself continued to stay at “Cauvery” after leaving office in 2018. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa also remained at the bungalow after stepping down in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the arrangement has attracted attention, it is not without precedent. Siddaramaiah himself continued to stay at “Cauvery” after leaving office in 2018. Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa also remained at the bungalow after stepping down in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath at Lokabhavan in Bengaluru at 4.05 pm on Wednesday. Security and traffic arrangements around the Legislature complex have been intensified ahead of the ceremony, which is expected to draw senior leaders, elected representatives and party workers from across the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shivakumar is scheduled to take oath at Lokabhavan in Bengaluru at 4.05 pm on Wednesday. Security and traffic arrangements around the Legislature complex have been intensified ahead of the ceremony, which is expected to draw senior leaders, elected representatives and party workers from across the state. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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