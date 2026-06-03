...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

DKS may not shift to CM’s official house ‘Cauvery’

Karnataka's new CM DK Shivakumar will not move into the official residence, allowing predecessor Siddaramaiah to stay post-tenure, following mutual agreement.

Published on: Jun 03, 2026 06:58 am IST
By Arun Dev
Advertisement

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister designate DK Shivakumar is expected to begin his tenure without moving into the state’s official chief ministerial residence, an unusual arrangement that will see his predecessor remain at the property after leaving office.

DKS may not shift to CM’s official house ‘Cauvery’

Shivakumar, who is scheduled to be sworn in as chief minister on June 3, is unlikely to shift to Cauvery — the government bungalow traditionally occupied by the state’s Chief Minister. Instead, Siddaramaiah is expected to continue residing there after demitting office, according to leaders privy to discussions over the leadership transition.

The leaders said Shivakumar is likely to continue operating from his private residence after taking oath and may later move to another government accommodation rather than seek possession of “Cauvery”.

According to leaders, the accommodation issue was settled as part of wider consultations between the two leaders. “There is complete clarity between the two leaders on the issue. There is no dispute over accommodation and it was settled amicably,” a senior Congress said on condition of anonymity.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

siddaramaiah dk shivakumar
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / DKS may not shift to CM’s official house ‘Cauvery’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.