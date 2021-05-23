DMA demands FIR against Ramdev

The Delhi Medical Association has written to the Daryaganj police station asking them to file an FIR against yoga entrepreneur Ramdev (Ramkrishna Yadav) for defaming allopathy. This comes after a video of the yoga teacher surfaced where he is seen saying that all allopathic therapies against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have failed and people have died despite getting medical intervention.

“The impugned video refers to the modern medical system – allopathy – as tamasha and stupid science on the pretext of failure of the medicines such as (hydroxy)chloroquine, remdesivir, fabiflu and other antibiotic drugs in controlling the spread of coronavirus disease and saving the lives of several people who died due to Covid-19,” the letter to the deputy commissioner of police said.

The Indian Medical Association also sent a legal notice to Ramdev, stating, “You... claimed and stated that ‘Allopathy ek aisi stupid and diwaliya science hai’. In the past also, you have been claiming that modern medicine doctors are murderers, in order to sell your so called wonder drug/medicine for Covid-19 cure.”

The organisation in a letter to Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, himself an ENT doctor, has demanded that Ramdev be prosecuted under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 or that the minister accept his accusations and dissolve the modern medical facility.

The organisation had earlier criticised the minister for being present at an event endorsing Ramdev’s Coronil that was claimed to be the first evidence-based medicine for Covid-19.

A release issued by Patanjali Yogpeeth said, “It is clarified that the truncated version of the video is totally out of context… It is necessary to mention that the event was a private event and Swami jee was reading out a forwarded WhatApp message… Swami jee has no ill-will against the modern science and the practitioners of modern medicine… He believes that allopathy is a progressive science; and a combination of allopathy, ayurveda and yoga will be beneficial to everyone during such difficult times.”