DMK ward councillor arrested, expelled for sexually assaulting 6-yr-old girl

ByDivya Chandrababu
Apr 12, 2023 04:21 PM IST

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ward councillor, V Pakkirisamy from Tamil nadu’s Cuddalore district has been removed from the ruling party and arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

The child continues to be in the hospital for treatment. (Representative file image)
The accused councillor is also the correspondent of an elementary school in Cuddalore’s Virudhachalam where the minor girl was studying in upper kindergarten (UKG).

According to police, after the child returned home from school on Tuesday, she had complained to her parents about having a stomach ache after which the minor child was admitted to a hospital.

“The doctors have said that she was sexually assaulted,” state chief minister MK Stalin had said in the assembly on Wednesday.

The child continues to be in the hospital for treatment.

Her mother had filed a complaint in an all-women police station in Virdudhachalam where a case was filed against Pakkirisamy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Police took swift action and arrested him,” Stalin said.

A statement from DMK’s general secretary Durai Murugan on Wednesday said, “Mr Pakkirisamy, councillor of the 30th ward in Virudhachalam Municipality, Cuddalore West District, has been permanently dismissed from all responsibilities including basic membership, as he has violated the association’s control and acted in a manner that brings disrepute to the association.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Topics
assembly dmk dravida munnetra kazhagam durai murugan hospital mk stalin police protection of children from sexual offences ruling party tamil nadu + 7 more
