Pune cabbie booked for sexually harassing woman passenger

Nadeem Inamdar
Apr 03, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Cab driver booked for sexually assaulting woman passenger in Hadapsar, Pune. He allegedly adjusted rear-view mirror to ogle at the passenger and flashed her.

Hadapsar police officials have booked a cab driver for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman passenger, said officials on Monday.

Hadapsar police officials have booked a cab driver for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman passenger, said officials on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Hadapsar police officials have booked a cab driver for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman passenger, said officials on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The accused has been identified as Sriram Madhukar Gharbude (32). The incident occurred at around 9 am on March 30.

According to the complaint filed by a 34-year-old woman techie, she had booked a cab from Magarpatta City area to the office of a private company on Senapati Bapat Road.

According to police, during the ride, the cab driver adjusted the rear-view mirror to ogle at the female passenger. He later stopped the cab on the pretext of going to the washroom and flashed the passenger.

The woman immediately lodged a complaint at Hadapsar police station. Police sub-inspector Sarika Jagtap is investigating the case further.

Police inspector Arvind Gokule, incharge Hadapsar Police Station said, “A case has been lodged against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC .”

