DMK MPs will sit separately in the Lok Sabha, away from the Congress, after Speaker Om Birla accepted the Tamil Nadu-based party's demand for a separate seating arrangement.

A separate seating arrangement has now been made in the Lok Sabha for 22 DMK MPs, sources aware of the matter said. (Representative Image/Sansad TV) more less

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The Speaker's nod came ahead of discussions on the proposed Constitution amendments linking the rollout of women's reservation to delimitation, on a day the DMK extended its support to the revised version of the Bill on women's quota.

Deep Dive Why are DMK MPs sitting separately from Congress in the Lok Sabha? After the DMK ended its ties with Congress, its MPs asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for separate seating. The Speaker approved the arrangement for the party’s 22 MPs. Why did the DMK support the revised delimitation bill after opposing an earlier version? The DMK had opposed the April bill. It supported the revised version after it retained the 1971 Census as the basis for allocating Lok Sabha seats among states, while the party continued to press for Tamil Nadu’s share to remain at 7.18%. How could the delimitation proposal change Tamil Nadu’s Lok Sabha representation? The government’s proposed framework would increase Lok Sabha seats by 50% across states and Union territories. A map shared by the government projected 59 seats for Tamil Nadu, while the DMK has said the state’s share should remain at 7.18%.

Also Read | From 1999 to 2026: DMK’s delimitation U-turn puts spotlight on its history of political shifts

A separate seating arrangement has now been made in the Lok Sabha for 22 DMK MPs, sources aware of the matter said.

The DMK snapped its ties with the Congress after the latter joined hands with the TVK and became a party to the new Tamil Nadu government headed by TVK's C Joseph Vijay in May.

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After parting with the Congress, the DMK MPs had urged the Lok Sabha Speaker to make a separate seating arrangement for them in the Lower House.