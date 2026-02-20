'DMK has chance': Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tamil Nadu assembly polls

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Friday claimed that the ruling DMK has a chance to return to power through the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election. O Panneerselvam pays tribute to Tamil Nadu former chief minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran on his death anniversary, in Chennai, in December. (PTI File)

The former Chief Minister, who quit the NDA recently, sprang a surprise by meeting Chief Minister M K Stalin on the Assembly premises at the Secretariat here and greeted him.

Later, when reporters asked about his sudden meeting, Panneerselvam said he met Chief Minister Stalin and greeted him upon completing five years in office.

Asked to comment on his supporter P Ayyappan, the Usilampatti legislator, hailing Stalin for his performance, and expressing in the Assembly that Stalin should become Chief Minister again, Panneerselvam replied "he echoed the people's sentiments."

To a query if he endorsed his supporter's view, the former CM said, "the DMK has a chance to win the 2026 Assembly election and form the government for the second time."

"The present political situation is like that. The achievements of the Chief Minister are deeply imprinted in the minds of the people based on the five-year good governance. The DMK has a chance to come back to power," Panneerselvam, who was earlier involved in a power tussle with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, said.

On whether he would join the DMK, Panneerselvam said "be patient."