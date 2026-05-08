DMK's Kanimozhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker seeking seats away from Congress as INDIA bloc cracks

In an extremely apparent display of cracks in the INDIA bloc of Opposition, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Friday wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, requesting a change of seating arrangement in the Lok Sabha, away from the Congress members.

File image of DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi speaking in Lok Sabha during the Special Session (2026-27) of Parliament(Sansad TV)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The move comes amid shifts in the political landscape of Tamil Nadu after the recent assembly elections, which actor Vijay's party won by bagging a whopping 108 seats but stopped 10 seats short of hitting the majority mark of 118. Track Tamil Nadu govt formation news here

Congress, which won five seats, has offered conditional support to the Vijay's TVK to form a government in Tamil Nadu and severed its ties with the DMK.

"I write to respectfully request suitable changes in the seating arrangement of the MP belonging to the DMK in the Lok Sabha. In view of the changed political circumstances and as our alliance with the Indian National Congress has come to an end, it may not be appropriate for our Members to continue occupying the present seating arrangement alongside them in the House...," DMK MP Kanimozhi said in her letter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

DMK MP Kanimozhi's letter to Lok Sabha Speaker

{{^usCountry}} A jibe from Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also came in on Friday for the Congress after his meeting with Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and with DMK chief MK Stalin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A jibe from Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav also came in on Friday for the Congress after his meeting with Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and with DMK chief MK Stalin. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Yadav shared photos with Mamata Banerjee and MK Stalin on X, captioning it: "We are not the ones who leave during difficult times".

Kanimozhi responded to Akhilesh Yadav, expressing gratitude for his message of solidarity. "Thank you for the solidarity and support @yadavakhilesh," she posted on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON