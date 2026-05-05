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DMK leader KR Periakaruppan loses Assembly seat to TVK by a margin of 1 vote

The results by the Election Commission were declared late on Monday as the counting of votes were going on for over 30 poll booths in the Tiruppattur seat

Published on: May 05, 2026 11:32 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former State Minister of Co-operatives KR Periakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur Assembly seat by just one-vote to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate R Seenivasa Sethupathy, Election Commission of India (ECI) showed.

Seenivasa Sethupathy R of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has won by securing 83,375 votes as against DMK’s Periakaruppan. (Image sourced fro Indian Cooperative)

The results were declared late on Monday as the counting of votes were going on for over 30 poll booths in the Tiruppattur seat.

At the end of the total 30 rounds of counting, it was formally declared that the 38 year old Seenivasa Sethupathy R of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has won by securing 83,375 votes as against DMK’s Periakaruppan. KR who lost by 83,374 votes, a margin of just one vote.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Thirumaran K C came third with 29,054 votes.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate and former Minister K P Munusamy narrowly lost to DMK’s P S Srinivasan by a margin of 138 votes in the Veppanahalli assembly segment.

P S Srinivasan was polled 74,691 votes as against Munusamy’s 74,553 with the difference of 138 votes. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam nominee S R Sampangi who bagged 63,907 votes came third.

 
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Home / India News / DMK leader KR Periakaruppan loses Assembly seat to TVK by a margin of 1 vote
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