Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and former State Minister of Co-operatives KR Periakaruppan lost the Tiruppattur Assembly seat by just one-vote to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam candidate R Seenivasa Sethupathy, Election Commission of India (ECI) showed.

Seenivasa Sethupathy R of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has won by securing 83,375 votes as against DMK’s Periakaruppan. (Image sourced fro Indian Cooperative)

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The results were declared late on Monday as the counting of votes were going on for over 30 poll booths in the Tiruppattur seat.

At the end of the total 30 rounds of counting, it was formally declared that the 38 year old Seenivasa Sethupathy R of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has won by securing 83,375 votes as against DMK’s Periakaruppan. KR who lost by 83,374 votes, a margin of just one vote.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate Thirumaran K C came third with 29,054 votes.

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate and former Minister K P Munusamy narrowly lost to DMK’s P S Srinivasan by a margin of 138 votes in the Veppanahalli assembly segment.

P S Srinivasan was polled 74,691 votes as against Munusamy’s 74,553 with the difference of 138 votes. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam nominee S R Sampangi who bagged 63,907 votes came third.

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{{^usCountry}} TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats indicating the surge of the actor-politician Vijay’s historic poll debut that disrupted the state’s traditional bipolar politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats indicating the surge of the actor-politician Vijay’s historic poll debut that disrupted the state’s traditional bipolar politics. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In another significant development, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has emerged victorious with the highest number of margin with 98,110 votes among the winning candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another significant development, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has emerged victorious with the highest number of margin with 98,110 votes among the winning candidates. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He bagged 1,48,933 votes defeating independent candidate K Prem Kumar who was polled 50,823 votes. Since the nomination of TVK’s candidate was rejected by the Election Commission, TVK decided to support the independent candidate K Prem Kumar in Edappadi assembly segment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He bagged 1,48,933 votes defeating independent candidate K Prem Kumar who was polled 50,823 votes. Since the nomination of TVK’s candidate was rejected by the Election Commission, TVK decided to support the independent candidate K Prem Kumar in Edappadi assembly segment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} DMK won 74 seats in the Assembly polls becoming the opposition party in the State Assembly. It contested in 164 seats while its alliance partners in the remaining 70 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DMK won 74 seats in the Assembly polls becoming the opposition party in the State Assembly. It contested in 164 seats while its alliance partners in the remaining 70 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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