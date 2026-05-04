DMK’s Palanivel Thiaga Rajan seeks third term from Madurai Central in 2026 Assembly Elections

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan comes from a prominent political family in Tamil Nadu, and currently serves as the state’s Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services.

Madurai: DMK candidate for Madurai Central constituency, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, second right, files his nomination papers ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, in Madurai district, Monday, April 6, 2026. (PTI)

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He is seeking re-election from the Madurai Central constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, a key seat in the city that he won in 2021 with 73,205 votes. In 2026, PTR is set to face actor, director, and producer Sundar C. in a closely watched contest.

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Who is PT Rajan?

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan comes from a prominent political family, being the son of PTR Palanivel Rajan, a former Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, and the grandson of PT Rajan, who served as Chief Minister of the Madras Presidency. He also has a strong educational background with a degree in chemical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli.

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{{^usCountry}} He began his professional career in the corporate sector, starting as a consultant in 1990 before moving to global financial institutions like Lehman Brothers and Standard Chartered Bank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He began his professional career in the corporate sector, starting as a consultant in 1990 before moving to global financial institutions like Lehman Brothers and Standard Chartered Bank. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He held senior roles in capital markets and financial services before leaving his corporate career in 2014 to continue his political legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He held senior roles in capital markets and financial services before leaving his corporate career in 2014 to continue his political legacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Vijay led TVK candidate's election office set afire near Tamil Nadu's Trichy, probe launched What Happened in Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Vijay led TVK candidate's election office set afire near Tamil Nadu's Trichy, probe launched What Happened in Previous Elections? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} PTR was first elected as an MLA from the Madurai Central constituency in 2016 and was re-elected in 2021, securing a second consecutive term. His back-to-back victories have strengthened his position in the constituency and established him as a key figure within the DMK. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PTR was first elected as an MLA from the Madurai Central constituency in 2016 and was re-elected in 2021, securing a second consecutive term. His back-to-back victories have strengthened his position in the constituency and established him as a key figure within the DMK. {{/usCountry}}

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From 2021 to 2023, he served as Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister, during which he released a White Paper on the state’s finances. Following a cabinet reshuffle in 2023, he was appointed as the Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, a role he continues to hold.

Madurai Central is expected to be a closely watched battleground in the 2026 Assembly elections. While PTR maintains a strong base in the constituency, the contest is likely to be competitive between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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