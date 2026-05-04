DMK’s Palanivel Thiaga Rajan seeks third term from Madurai Central in 2026 Assembly Elections
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is aiming for a third consecutive win from the Madurai Central constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan comes from a prominent political family in Tamil Nadu, and currently serves as the state’s Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services.
He is seeking re-election from the Madurai Central constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, a key seat in the city that he won in 2021 with 73,205 votes. In 2026, PTR is set to face actor, director, and producer Sundar C. in a closely watched contest.
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Who is PT Rajan?
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan comes from a prominent political family, being the son of PTR Palanivel Rajan, a former Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, and the grandson of PT Rajan, who served as Chief Minister of the Madras Presidency. He also has a strong educational background with a degree in chemical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli.
He began his professional career in the corporate sector, starting as a consultant in 1990 before moving to global financial institutions like Lehman Brothers and Standard Chartered Bank.{{/usCountry}}
He began his professional career in the corporate sector, starting as a consultant in 1990 before moving to global financial institutions like Lehman Brothers and Standard Chartered Bank.{{/usCountry}}
He held senior roles in capital markets and financial services before leaving his corporate career in 2014 to continue his political legacy.{{/usCountry}}
He held senior roles in capital markets and financial services before leaving his corporate career in 2014 to continue his political legacy.{{/usCountry}}
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What Happened in Previous Elections?{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Vijay led TVK candidate's election office set afire near Tamil Nadu's Trichy, probe launched
What Happened in Previous Elections?{{/usCountry}}
PTR was first elected as an MLA from the Madurai Central constituency in 2016 and was re-elected in 2021, securing a second consecutive term. His back-to-back victories have strengthened his position in the constituency and established him as a key figure within the DMK.{{/usCountry}}
PTR was first elected as an MLA from the Madurai Central constituency in 2016 and was re-elected in 2021, securing a second consecutive term. His back-to-back victories have strengthened his position in the constituency and established him as a key figure within the DMK.{{/usCountry}}
From 2021 to 2023, he served as Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister, during which he released a White Paper on the state’s finances. Following a cabinet reshuffle in 2023, he was appointed as the Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services, a role he continues to hold.
Madurai Central is expected to be a closely watched battleground in the 2026 Assembly elections. While PTR maintains a strong base in the constituency, the contest is likely to be competitive between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK.