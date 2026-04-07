Khushbu slams rumours that husband Sundar C will ban meat shops in Madurai after elections: ‘Such false narrative’
Khushbu Sundar took to her social media to slam those spreading rumours about her husband Sundar C banning meat shops should he win elections.
Filmmaker-actor Sundar C is debuting in politics as a Madurai candidate for the Pudiya Neethi Katchi (PNK) in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, in alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party. His wife and BJP leader, Khushbu, has been supportive of his journey ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections. She even took to social media to slam those spreading rumours about him. (Also Read: Khushbu says husband Sundar C's entry into politics has ‘rattled’ senior politician; defends his ‘outsider’ status)
Khushbu slams rumours about Sundar banning meat shops
On Tuesday, numerous social media posts claimed that Sundar said he would ban meat shops in the Madurai Central constituency where he’s competing from, should he come into power. They also claimed that this was being done to protect the sanctity of the Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple located in the region.
Sundar first countered the news on his social media. Clarifying that these posts were fake, he wrote in Tamil, “The news circulating that I said that I would close meat shops in the Madurai Central constituency if I win the election is completely false. People know I respect people's feelings and rights. We will respond with our unity and victory to such low-level actions by those who lack the courage to face the competition head-on and seek shortcuts.”
Khushbu also reposted one of Sundar’s posts, calling out the fake statements and blaming the ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), for them. She wrote, “When they fail to counter the honesty of a man with integrity, they retort to such fake narratives. @arivalayam is scared and its so evident. Spreading such false narrative to gain support will only boomerang. People of Madurai are very clear and stand with @SundarCOffl. #DMKspreadlies #DMKfailsTN #SundarC4MaduraiCentral #sundarc.”
Sundar C and Khushbu’s political career
Khushbu began her political career in 2010 with the DMK, before joining the Indian National Congress in 2014. She joined the BJP in 2020 and was appointed the Tamil Nadu BJP vice president in 2025. Sundar will debut in politics with the upcoming TN elections scheduled for April 23.
Khushbu last starred in the 2025 Tamil film Nesippaya and the 2026 Hindi film Subedaar. She also produced Sundar’s 2025 film Gangers and was seen on the TV show Sarojini. Sundar, who directed, wrote and starred in Gangers, apart from the Tamil film Vallan in 2025. He will be seen as an actor in One 2 One and is directing Mookuthi Amman 2 and Purushan, which will be released this year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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