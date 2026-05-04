DMK’s Senthil Balaji enters Coimbatore South fray, sets up high-stakes contest with AIADMK-led NDA Alliance

V. Senthil Balaji is a key political leader in Tamil Nadu, known for his consistent electoral success, especially in the Karur region, where he has won multiple Assembly elections under different party banners. DMK candidate V Senthil Balaji from Coimbatore (South) Assembly constituency. (Twitter)

For the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has nominated him from the Coimbatore South constituency, signalling a departure from his usual Karur base. This shift is being viewed as a calculated move by the party to expand its influence in a crucial urban constituency, where it is set to face a strong challenge from the AIADMK-led NDA alliance.

Background V. Senthil Balaji was born on October 21, 1975, in Rameswarapatti near Karur in Tamil Nadu, into an agricultural family. He completed his schooling in Karur and later enrolled in a Bachelor of Commerce course at Government Arts College. However, he chose to leave his studies midway to pursue a career in politics at a young age.

Balaji began his electoral journey in 2006, winning from the Karur constituency as a candidate of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. He retained the seat in 2011 with a stronger mandate and went on to serve as Transport Minister in the state cabinet, marking his rise within the party.

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His political trajectory took a significant turn in 2017 when he was expelled from the AIADMK. He later joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in the presence of M. K. Stalin and was appointed the Karur district secretary. He made a successful comeback by winning the Aravakurichi by-election in 2019.

What happened in previous elections? The Coimbatore South constituency has witnessed shifting political dynamics over the past few elections. In 2011, the seat was won by the AIADMK, establishing its early dominance in the constituency. The party retained control in 2016, with Amman K. Arjunan emerging victorious.

However, the 2021 Assembly elections saw a significant shift, with Vanathi Srinivasan of the Bharatiya Janata Party winning the seat, marking a gain from the AIADMK and changing the constituency’s political landscape.

In the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the contest in Coimbatore South has become a triangular battle. The DMK has fielded V. Senthil Balaji, while the AIADMK has nominated Amman K. Arjunan. Balaji’s entry into this urban constituency marks a strategic shift, making the seat one of the most closely watched in the state.