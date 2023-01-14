DMK's Shivaji Krishnamoorthy suspended for remarks against governor RN Ravi

The DMK temporarily on Saturday suspended its leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for the party's unlawful activities pertaining to his derogatory remarks against the Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi, news agency ANI reported.

Both the Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and the BJP have approached the police with separate complaints, seeking action against Krishnamoorthy.

Krishnamoorthy sparked a controversy on Friday with his remarks against Ravi.

"If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his assembly speech, don't I have the right to assault him? If you (governor) don't read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we'll send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said.

In its complaint to Chennai Police commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, Raj Bhavan said a video of a person, Sivaji Krishnamoorthy using most abusive, defamatory and derogatory language and intimidation against governor Ravi has been uploaded on various social media platforms, which is 'going viral.'

Krishnamoorthy is a DMK orator.

The governor's office, providing a copy of the video clip to police, said Krishnamoorthy has, in the video footage, used “foul, abusive, defamatory and intimidatory language” against Ravi.

The abusive and intimidatory speech attracts Section 124 of the IPC (assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) besides other relevant provisions of law, deputy secretary to governor, S Prasanna Ramasamy, said in a complaint. The official requested appropriate action.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, writing to the director general of police said Krishnamoorthy, "a renowned DMK abuser" known for derogatory public speeches has abused Ravi and made unpardonable remarks in his speeches.

Further, the BJP leader said: “We look forward to some stern action to ensure the public stage is not used to spread filth, like how DMK men continue to use it for long. We also wish to convey that police inaction on such public slander would mean endorsement of the view.”

The Raj Bhavan has also sent a complaint, he said.

The tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the ruling DMK regime appears to be escalating further.

(With inputs from PTI)

