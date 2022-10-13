DMK’s youth wing to protest against ‘Hindi imposition’

The ruling DMK’s youth and students wing on Wednesday night announced that it will organise protests across Tamil Nadu on October 15 against alleged imposition of Hindi.

The protest is specifically against the recommendation of a parliamentary panel to make Hindi the medium of instruction in central institutes.

“This appears to be a covert conspiracy to deprive the youth of non-Hindi speaking states of employment by creating a condition of employment only if they study Hindi,” Udhaynidhi Stalin, the head of the party’s youth wing, said in a statement.

This move comes after chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on Monday told the BJP led union government not to “force another language war by imposing Hindi.”

Stalin was responding to a report presented to President of India Droupadi Murmu by the parliamentary committee on official language chaired by union home minister Amit Shah.

Stalin cited media reports the committee has has recommended for Hindi to replace English as the medium of instruction in all central institutions like LI.Ts, LL.M., AIIMS, central universities and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

