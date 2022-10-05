Home / India News / Building owner, his son and daughter killed in fire at private hospital in Agra

Building owner, his son and daughter killed in fire at private hospital in Agra

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 10:01 AM IST

Agra hospital fire: The fire broke out on Wednesday morning.

Officials were rushed to the site of the incident on Wednesday. 
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Hemendra Chaturvedi | Edited by Swati Bhasin

Three people were killed when a fire broke out at a building that had a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday morning. The hospital was running underneath a house in the Shahganj area of the city, about 330 km from the state capital of Lucknow.

The fire has been doused. Cops and government officials are said to be at the spot. Foam mattresses - kept in the house - had caught fire, officials said and a short circuit is suspected to have been the cause. "We received information that a fire broke out. A family stayed on the first floor of the building. We are following the protocol," a police officer was quoted as saying in a statement tweeted by the Agra Police.

"The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Some at the house came out when the blaze broke out, three of the family members were caught in the blaze," he added.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences on the deaths in the Agra hospital. He directed the district magistrate and police officials to rush to the spot and ensure relief work and proper treatment for those injured.

After it was reported earlier that a doctor had died in the fire, Chief Medical Officer Dr AK Srivastava, following a visit to the hospital, clarified that the deceased - Rajan - was not a doctor but was the owner of premises and lived on the first floor and had rented lower floor to hospital registered in the name of Dr Ishu Verma.

There were four patients at the hospital and one was admitted on Tuesday night. Three of them went back home. "A proper enquiry is being conducted to find details about the registration of hospital in residential premises" said the CMO. Dr Srivastava stated that three deaths were because of suffocation.

(More details on the incident are awaited)

agra uttar pradesh
