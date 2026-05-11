Doctors, lawyers, ex-bureaucrats: Mix of youth and experience in Team Vijay

The nine ministers, who took oath alongside Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Sunday, represent diverse backgrounds, showcasing a mix of youth and experience. From a doctor, a lawyer among professional class, to seasoned politicians with years of experience, TVK’s cabinet takes shape, riding on Vijay’s mass appeal among the youth.

Nine ministers sworn in with CM Vijay as TVK cabinet begins to take form

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Among the nine ministers, Anand, the party’s general secretary, brings most weight to the cabinet. An alumna of Calve College Government Higher Secondary School, Puducherry, Anand won from Thiyagarayanagar assembly constituency. The 61-year-old is dubbed as “Vijay’s long-time close aide”. R Aadhav Arjuna