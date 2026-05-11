Doctors, lawyers, ex-bureaucrats: Mix of youth and experience in Team Vijay

The nine ministers, who took oath alongside Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Sunday, represent diverse backgrounds, showcasing a mix of youth and experience. From a doctor, a lawyer among professional class, to seasoned politicians with years of experience, TVK’s cabinet takes shape, riding on Vijay’s mass appeal among the youth. Nine ministers sworn in with CM Vijay as TVK cabinet begins to take form

Among the nine ministers, Anand, the party’s general secretary, brings most weight to the cabinet. An alumna of Calve College Government Higher Secondary School, Puducherry, Anand won from Thiyagarayanagar assembly constituency. The 61-year-old is dubbed as “Vijay’s long-time close aide”.

R Aadhav Arjuna R Aadhav Arjuna Rajendran is the son-in-law of “lottery” King Santiago Martin and AIADMK MLA Leema Rose. A prominent businessman and a former basket ball player, Arjuna was behind TVK’s election strategies. He emerged victorious from Villivakkam constituency. Arjuna is the former deputy general secretary of VCK and joined TVK in January 2025.

KG Arunraj Arunraj, 46, is a doctor and civil servant-turned politician and had served various states including Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Maharashtra in the Income Tax department. Arunraj joined TVK after taking voluntary retirement in 2025. Hailing from Thiruchengode, Arunraj is the party’s general secretary of propaganda and policy. Before entering politics, he was recognised for his medical background and outreach work, building his profile in Tamil Nadu.

KA Sengottaiyan A seasoned politician and a 10-time legislator, Sengottaiyan, the senior-most in TVK at 78 years, is a Gounder who hails from Gobichettipalayam. He was expelled from the AIADMK and now he is the chief coordinator of TVK. A close confidante of the late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa, his presence in TVK is expected to add significant boost to TVK.

R Nirmal Kumar Hailing from Thiruparankundram assembly segment, Kumar, 44, is self-employed. He has a BE, LLB and has completed a Master’s in Criminology and Police Administration. Later, he served in the digital wing of both AIADMK and BJP. He is known for his aggressive digital campaigning and communication skills. He transformed the digital network into a professional setup that allowed TVK to reach a larger audience surpassing the performance of established political parties.

Rajmohan Arumugam An actor, stand-up comedian, television anchor, and director, 39-year-old Rajmohan, who comes from a Dalit community, emerged victorious in Egmore (SC) assembly segment in the April 23 polls. A popular media personality, Rajmohan, who is known for his popular YouTube channel “Put Chutney”, appeals heavily to the urban youth and provides the cultural translation necessary to engage Gen-Z voters.

TK Prabhu Dr Prabhu, 41, won from the Karaikudi assembly segment and hails from a farmers’ family. He is a dentist by profession and has been active in social welfare through his medical profession and TVK’s outreach programme. Prabhu, who comes from Thevar community, is the party’s Sivagana east district secretary.

S Keerthana The youngest and lone woman minister, 30-year-old Keerthana is a multilinguist and dubbed as the first woman MLA from Sivagasi assembly constituency, which is known as the “fireworks capital of the country”. Keerthana is an undergraduate in Mathematics and post graduate on Statistics from Central University in Puducherry. Her recent interaction in Hindi language while seeking votes garnered enough attention as speaking Hindi is a politically sensitive in Tamil Nadu.