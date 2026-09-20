‘Doesn't seem like suicide’: Surendra Koli’s brother files complaint, seeks high-level probe into 'suspicious' death

Chandan Koli, brother of deceased Surendra Koli, submitted a complaint at the Saptarishi police outpost in Haridwar on Sunday, seeking a high-level probe into his brother’s death, which he alleged occurred under suspicious circumstances.

The Police said the exact cause of Surendra Koli's death would be established after the post-mortem report. (PTI File)

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Chandan told police that the circumstances surrounding the death raised doubts about the possibility of suicide. He said family members who saw Surendra Koli’s body on Saturday noticed blood coming from the body, along with blood stains around the mouth and nose. He also pointed to a rope tied around the neck.

Speaking to HT on Sunday, Chandan said these circumstances had led the family to suspect that his brother may not have died by suicide. He demanded a detailed investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and ensure that legal action is taken if anyone is found responsible.

Also Read | Nithari case's Surendra Koli cremated in Haridwar; police await autopsy report

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{{^usCountry}} “On Saturday, when we saw the body, blood was flowing and blood stains were spotted on the mouth and nose. A rope was also tied around the neck. This does not seem to be a suicide case, so I demand a high-level probe in this regard so that due legal action can be taken against the one who committed such a crime,” Chandan said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On Saturday, when we saw the body, blood was flowing and blood stains were spotted on the mouth and nose. A rope was also tied around the neck. This does not seem to be a suicide case, so I demand a high-level probe in this regard so that due legal action can be taken against the one who committed such a crime,” Chandan said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police, however, said the investigation was at an initial stage and the exact cause of death would be established after the post-mortem report.

Circle Officer (City) Shishupal Singh Negi said the circumstances appeared prima facie to indicate suicide, while stressing that the investigation was continuing.

Also Read | Nithari victim's father questions Surendra Koli's 'suicide', alleges murder

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“Initial probe is going on. The post-mortem report is awaited. Prima facie, the death appears to be a suicide case, but only after the post-mortem report can the exact reason be established,” Negi said.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from the Saptarishi area as part of the investigation. Footage from the area where Surendra Koli was found dead inside a tea stall is being checked to establish the sequence of events and determine what happened before his death.