Dogbite victims to get 10,000 for ‘each teeth mark’: Punjab high court

In its recent order, the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed that the state would be considered the primary entity responsible for compensating victims in instances of attacks by stray animals, including dogs and cattle. Regarding dog bite incidents, the court stipulated that the compensation should be a minimum of “ ₹10,000 for each tooth mark” and a “minimum of ₹20,000 for every 0.2 cm of wound” where the flesh had been torn off.

Stray dogs seen walking across a street.(AP)

"The State shall be primarily responsible to pay compensation with a right to recover the same from the defaulting Agencies/ Instrumentalities of the State and/or the private person, if any," the High Court said. The court was responding to a petition seeking compensation in a dog bite case.

In its order, the court also directed the government to form a committee to deal with such cases. "The said Committee shall be comprised of Deputy Commissioner of the concerned District as its Chairperson and shall have the following member (a) Superintendent of Police/Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic), (b) Sub Divisional Magistrate of the concerned area, (c) The District Transport Officer, (d) Representative of the Chief Medical Officer," the High Court said in its judgement.

Debate on stray dog menace in the country rose after the death of 49-year-old entrepreneur Parag Desai. Desai, executive director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, succumbed to brain hemorrhage after he suffered injuries following an attack by stray dogs outside his residence last month.

Following the unfortunate incident, a segment of social media users called for immediate measures to address the issue of stray dogs, citing numerous instances of fatalities and injuries, especially among children, resulting from animal attacks. The increasing public outrage over such incidents has also resulted in acts of cruelty towards animals.

