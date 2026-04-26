Domestic dispute turns deadly as man slits throats of wife, her mother in UP

A man allegedly stabbed his wife and mother-in-law to death and seriously injured his father-in-law here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

UP man murders wife, mother-in-law; father-in-law critical after attack(Representative image/HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ballia SP Omvir Singh said a domestic dispute between the accused and his wife is suspected to be the trigger behind the attack, adding that three teams have been formed to arrest the accused, identified as Amit Kumar Gupta.

The incident took place in Hasanpur in the Nagra police station area when Amit allegedly sneaked into his in-laws' house around 12:30 am on Sunday through the roof, and slit the throats of his wife, Preeti Gupta (23), and mother-in-law, Sushila Devi (55), with a knife, police said.

Also Read | Raghu Rai, veteran Padma-Shri winning photographer, dies at 83

When his father-in-law, Antu Gupta (60), tried to intervene, Amit allegedly attacked him as well, leaving him critically injured.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Antu Gupta was initially taken to the district hospital, from where he was referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi as his condition worsened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Antu Gupta was initially taken to the district hospital, from where he was referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi as his condition worsened. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to police, Amit also tried to strangulate his sister-in-law when she attempted to intervene before fleeing the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, Amit also tried to strangulate his sister-in-law when she attempted to intervene before fleeing the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint filed by a family member, police have registered a case of murder after sending the bodies for post-mortem. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint filed by a family member, police have registered a case of murder after sending the bodies for post-mortem. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple had been married for five years. The woman had returned to her parental home about a month ago, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple had been married for five years. The woman had returned to her parental home about a month ago, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON