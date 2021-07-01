Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by 25 from July 1. Check rates in your city

The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders has been hiked by ₹25 effective from July 1. A domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg will now cost ₹834.50 in Delhi. The price of a 19-kg cylinder has also been increased by ₹76 and will cost ₹1,550 in Delhi, ANI said. In Mumbai and Kolkata too, the price will be ₹834.50 per cylinder while in Chennai, one non-subsidised LPG cylinder will cost ₹850.50. LPG prices are revised at the beginning of every month and with the latest hike from July 1, LPG price now has increased by ₹140 per cylinder in the last six months. The price remained unchanged in June.

The price hike comes along with the steep hike in petrol price which is inching towards a three-digit figure in several metro cities.

Unlike petrol, LPG is available only at the market price across the country, though the government provides subsidies to a select group of consumers.

In February, LPG prices were revised thrice — ₹25 hike per cylinder on February 4, a ₹50 per cylinder hike on February 15 and another hike of ₹25 on February 25. In March, the price was again hiked by ₹25 while in April, there was a ₹125 rise in LPG price. Then a price cut of ₹10 was announced as international oil prices saw a dip.