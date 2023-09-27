‘Dominance of US is changing…Washington is adjusting to multipolar world’: Jaishankar

Union external affairs minsiter S Jaishankar hinted that the United States is making adjustments to the new form of multipolar world in a way that would benefit the country. During a conversation at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Tuesday, the Union foreign minister said the world has become more democratic which would enable the redistrubution of power, and the US is actively seeking to shape the new poles and what would be their weight. Union foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.(AP)

“The United States may not use that term, it is adjusting to a multipolar world,” Jaishankar said. He also made an observation by saying that there has been a change in the dominance of the US and its relative power. “Part of it is the long-term consequences of Iraq and Afghanistan. That's only one part of it,” he added.

The External Affairs minister is about to travel to Washington DC on Wednesady to meet the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He further pointed out that the world has entered a time where Washington can no longer say ‘I basically work only with my allies', adding that the coalition of India, Japan, Australia and the US, knows as Quad, is an example of that.

Talking about the India-US partnership, Jaishankar hoped for ‘enourmous possibilities’ in enhancing each other's interests.

However, he earlier took an indirect dig at the US over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation about New Delhi's role in the killing of secessionist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. Jaishankar called out the nations ‘occupying the position of influence’ in the world for showing ‘double standards’. His remarks came after US envoy to Canada David Cohen lent credence to Trudeau's allegations, saying that the Canadian PM's claim was based on intelligence shared within the members of ‘Five Eyes’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON