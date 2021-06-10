Dominica declared Mehul Choksi prohibited immigrant, asked police to remove him, show documents

Economic fugitive Mehul Choksi, who is fighting a legal battle in Dominica after being charged with illegal entry by the police, was declared a prohibited immigrant by the island country, according to documents accessed by Hindustan Times. This counters the claim of his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal who said last week that Choksi did not enter Dominica illegally and the police there cannot arrest him as he is not a "prohibited immigrant".

According to a notice issued by Dominica's ministry of national security and home affairs, Mehul Choksi was declared a prohibited immigrant on May 25. The ministry also directed the police to "remove him from the Commonwealth of Dominica" in keeping with the procedure laid out in Section 5(1) (1) of the Immigration and Passport Act.

The ministry also sent a separate notice to Choksi on the same day, informing the businessman that he is "not permitted to enter Dominica". The notice further said that the police have been instructed "to take all the necessary actions to have you repatriated".

Choksi had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen. His lawyers claimed that Choksi was kidnapped.

He was detained in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend, who he later named as one of his abductors.

Choksi's lawyer alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua and brought to Dominica on a boat.

"We said that he was kidnapped and didn't go to Dominica of his own free will. Here under section 6 of Dominica's Passport and Immigration Act, he is not a prohibited immigrant, therefore he has not committed any crime and Dominica police cannot arrest him," Choksi's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal claimed last week.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused in the ₹13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. He is involved in a legal battle to prevent his extradition to India.

India has presented evidence of Choksi's financial fraud to Dominica and urged the country to clear his deportaion, saying it is extremely important.