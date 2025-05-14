Donald Trump may have ‘coerced, blackmailed’ India into accepting ceasefire: Congress

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday demanded clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and external affairs minister S Jaishankar on whether US President Donald Trump "coerced and blackmailed" India into agreeing to a ceasefire understanding with Pakistan. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi was completely silent on Trump's claims.(PTI file photo)

"A few days ago, we learnt of the ceasefire with Pakistan from the President of the United States. At a public event in Saudi Arabia yesterday, the President revealed that he may have coerced and blackmailed India into this ceasefire using the carrot-and-stick of sanctions and trade deals," Ramesh posted on X.

He asked if India's leaders "mortgaged" India's security interests because of the United States' pressure.

"What do the typically loquacious PM and EAM have to say about this revelation? Did they mortgage India's security interests in the face of US pressure?" he added.

Donald Trump claims credit for ceasefire

Donald Trump has been claiming credit for brokering the ceasefire understanding. New Delhi, however, has clarified that the understanding was achieved after Pakistan's DGMO called his Indian counterpart.

Trump said earlier this week that he "used trade" to broker a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

"Just days ago, my administration brokered a historic ceasefire to stop the escalating violence between India and Pakistan, and I used trade to a large extent. I said, 'Let us make a deal. ' Let us not trade nuclear missiles. Let us trade the things you make so beautifully. They both have powerful, smart leaders. It all stopped. I hope it remains that way," Trump said addressing the gathering at the Saudi-US Investment Forum 2025.

He also ruffled feathers in India with his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

India pushes back against United States

India on Tuesday pushed back against Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir and his claim that he used trade to prevent a “nuclear war” between India and Pakistan, with the external affairs ministry saying the military action under Operation Sindoor was “entirely in the conventional domain”.

It also said that the issues related to Jammu and Kashmir “have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally”.

Operation Sindoor

India last week attacked terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Pakistan responded to the attack by firing drones and other projectiles at Indian military installations and civilians. In response, India damaged Pakistan's air bases using precision strikes.

Indian strikes killed over 100 terrorists. Pakistan has claimed that only 11 of its military personnel were killed.

Modi last week said Operation Sindoor against "universities of terror" marked India's new normal.

With inputs from PTI, ANI