Hope India, Pak use ceasefire to deal with ‘outstanding issues’: UN chief's spokesperson

On India and Pakistan reaching an understanding to withhold fire across land, air and sea after four days of intense military conflict, a spokesperson for United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that both countries will use the ceasefire to deal with a lot of “outstanding issues” between them. Earlier, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had also welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Islamabad and New Delhi.(File/REUTERS)

Stephane Dujarric, Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson, also hoped that the ceasefire would continue.

“The ceasefire is holding. I think we have seen that we're in a better place than we were before. We hope that the ceasefire will continue to hold, and we hope that the parties will use this to deal with a lot of the outstanding issues between them,” said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

Earlier, Antonio Guterres had also welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Islamabad and New Delhi and had described it as a “positive step” towards easing tensions.

Guterres said he hopes “the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries,” according to a statement released by Dujarric on Saturday.

India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding

On May 10, after four days of intense military showdown between India and Pakistan, both countries agreed to hold fire and military actions after their DGMOs came to a ceasefire understanding.

While US President Donald Trump was the first to announce the ceasefire agreement and took credit for brokering it, the Indian authorities have maintained that it was Pakistan’s DGMO who reached out to his Indian counterpart, and they both agreed to hold hostilities. Indian authorities have made no mention of the involvement of any third party in brokering the ceasefire understanding.

On May 7, India launched a series of surprise attacks on nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’. The operation was launched to avenge the deaths of the 26 victims of the devastating terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

