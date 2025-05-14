BSF jawan, detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23, returns to India

Border Security Force (BSF) constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, who was detained by Pakistan since April 23, was sent back to India on Wednesday morning, the force said in a statement. BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23.(HT)

“Today at 1030 hours, Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari-Wagah border. With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible,” a spokesperson said.

Shaw’s father, Bhola Nath Shaw, a retired bank employee said, “Last night, some senior officers called us informing about the development. They told us he was set to be released. We are yet to be informed officially.”

Shaw was caught by Pakistan Rangers on the afternoon of April 23, after he inadvertently entered Pakistan’s territory while on duty at the Indo-Pakistan border in Punjab.

In the initial days, Pakistan Rangers personnel on the ground had attended flag meetings at the border with BSF officers, but as the forces were engaged in cross firing at different points along the border, communication between them at all levels ceased.

Shaw, who had recently joined duty at the Indo-Punjab border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district, had accidentally crossed the border while assisting border villagers (farmers) working in the fields near the zero line on Wednesday and was taken by the Pakistan border guarding force.

Shaw, a resident of Hooghly in West Bengal, who was posted with an ad-hoc team at the Indo-Punjab border since April 10, was wearing his uniform and on duty when he inadvertently crossed the border.