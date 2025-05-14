After India's pushback on Trump's Kashmir offer, US backs ‘direct communication’ with Pakistan

Days after Donald Trump triggered a massive row in India with his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, the United States on Tuesday called for "direct communication" between the two estranged neighbours. The State Department also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif for "choosing the path of peace". On Tuesday, Trump repeated his claim that the US facilitated the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. (Reuters file photo)

After an intense four-day conflict over the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan reached out to India seeking a ceasefire. The two countries later announced a ceasefire "understanding", leading to a cessation of hostilities.

The US President has been attempting to claim credit for the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, claiming he told the nations the US would increase trade with them if they ended the conflict. India has refuted the claim.

“We also welcome the ceasefire between India and Pakistan and commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif for choosing the path of peace. As President Trump said, their decision reflects strength, wisdom, and fortitude,” Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the State Department Thomas Pigott said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Trump had also offered the United States' mediation in the Kashmir issue. However, after the remark triggered a row in India, the US has backed "direct communication" between the two countries.

"We urge both sides to maintain direct communication to preserve regional stability,” he said.

On India refusing any US effort to mediate and how hopeful is Washington to bring the two countries together in the same room for talks, Pigott said: “Well, I’m not going to speculate on that. What I can say is that we encourage direct communication. We have been clear on that. We continue to encourage that direct communication.”

"I think we convinced them (India and Pakistan) to let's have peace and let's go and make trade deals. If we can make trade deals, we like that much better than nuclear weapons, and that is a good thing," he said.

India pushed back against Trump's mediation offer

India on Tuesday pushed back against Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir and his claim that he used trade to prevent a “nuclear war” between India and Pakistan, saying the military action under Operation Sindoor was “entirely in the conventional domain”.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s long-standing position has been that any issues related to Jammu and Kashmir “have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally".

"That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan," he added.

Operation Sindoor

India last week significantly damaged several Pakistani air bases after the Pakistani forces attacked civilian areas and military installations in response to New Delhi destroying nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week said Operation Sindoor against "universities of terror" marked India's new normal. He also clarified that the only talks India will ever hold with Pakistan will be on PoK and Kashmir. Underlining a paradigm shift in India’s relationship with Pakistan, he said New Delhi won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail.

