China's Global Times' X handle blocked in India amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Centre on Wednesday banned the X account of China's state-run media outlet, Global Times, days after warning it to "verify your facts and cross-examine your sources" before pushing out "disinformation". The action came amid tensions between India and Pakistan. Earlier, the Indian Embassy in China asked Global Times to practice caution before spreading unverified claims.(X)

On May 7, the Indian Embassy in China strongly cautioned the media outlet to verify facts before posting on social media.

“Dear Global Times News, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,” the Embassy said in a post on X.

The Indian Embassy further said that several pro-Pakistan handles were spreading baseless claims in the context of Operation Sindoor, attempting to mislead the public.

“When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics,” the embassy added.

Earlier in the day, India issued a statement condemning China's renewed attempts to assert territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh.

In a strongly worded statement, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh remains an integral and inalienable part of India, dismissing Beijing’s actions as “vain and preposterous.”

On Monday, China’s senior foreign ministry official in charge of Asian affairs, Liu Jinsong, met Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat amid India-Pakistan military conflict and exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern.

Liu, who is the Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, met Rawat, a brief press release from the ministry said.

On May 7, India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.