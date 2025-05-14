Menu Explore
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
India rejects China's renaming of some places in Arunachal Pradesh: 'Vain and preposterous'

ByHT News Desk
May 14, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Dismissing China's action, the MEA said Arunachal Pradesh “was, is, and will” always remain an integral part of India.

The Indian government on Wednesday firmly rejected China's latest move to rename some locations in Arunachal Pradesh, calling it a futile and baseless attempt to assert territorial claims.

A file photo shows the Indian army personnel carrying out drills at Kibithu close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)
A file photo shows the Indian army personnel carrying out drills at Kibithu close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)

In a strongly worded statement, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh remains an integral and inalienable part of India, dismissing Beijing’s actions as “vain and preposterous.”

“We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically,” the MEA said.

The ministry further stressed that “creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India".

The MEA reaction came in response to Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

