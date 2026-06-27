Trump’s first India visit since 2020 may happen early next year, says US' Rubio

Planning is underway for a visit by US President Donald Trump to India early next year, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Friday, weeks after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Donald Trump likely to visit India next year, says US secretary of state Marco Rubio(REUTERS)

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Speaking to IANS, Rubio said he also plans to return to India for a visit by the end of 2026.

"We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister, the President did at the G7. And we're hoping to finalise a trade deal. We're in the last few inches of getting it done, and it's very positive. We look forward to re-engaging again in another Quad meeting very soon, and I look forward to returning myself before the end of the year and setting up a presidential visit in the early parts of next year,” Rubio said.

A visit by Trump to India would be the US leader’s first since he visited New Delhi, Agra and Ahmedabad in 2020. The visit included the Namaste Trump event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, with over 100,000 people in attendance.

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{{^usCountry}} US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also referred to the recent meeting betweenModi and Trump in France, saying the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including defence cooperation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also referred to the recent meeting betweenModi and Trump in France, saying the two leaders discussed a range of issues, including defence cooperation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gor said several key announcements could be made in the coming months following the talks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gor said several key announcements could be made in the coming months following the talks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I think we're in a great place. One of the biggest anchors of this relationship is the bond between the President and the Prime Minister. That relationship has always remained strong. Sometimes the media likes to portray it as if something has happened, but the President and the Prime Minister are great friends. That friendship goes back years and will continue for years to come. Every time the two speak, great things happen. Since arriving in India, my goal has been to ensure that both sides remain in regular contact, keep moving the relationship forward, and identify win-win opportunities for both our countries,” Gor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I think we're in a great place. One of the biggest anchors of this relationship is the bond between the President and the Prime Minister. That relationship has always remained strong. Sometimes the media likes to portray it as if something has happened, but the President and the Prime Minister are great friends. That friendship goes back years and will continue for years to come. Every time the two speak, great things happen. Since arriving in India, my goal has been to ensure that both sides remain in regular contact, keep moving the relationship forward, and identify win-win opportunities for both our countries,” Gor said. {{/usCountry}}

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