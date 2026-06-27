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Trump’s first India visit since 2020 may happen early next year, says US' Rubio

A visit by Trump to India would be the US leader’s first since he visited New Delhi, Agra and Ahmedabad in 2020.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 01:16 pm IST
By Shashank Mattoo
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Planning is underway for a visit by US President Donald Trump to India early next year, US secretary of state Marco Rubio said on Friday, weeks after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Donald Trump likely to visit India next year, says US secretary of state Marco Rubio(REUTERS)

Speaking to IANS, Rubio said he also plans to return to India for a visit by the end of 2026.

"We had a great meeting with the Prime Minister, the President did at the G7. And we're hoping to finalise a trade deal. We're in the last few inches of getting it done, and it's very positive. We look forward to re-engaging again in another Quad meeting very soon, and I look forward to returning myself before the end of the year and setting up a presidential visit in the early parts of next year,” Rubio said.

A visit by Trump to India would be the US leader’s first since he visited New Delhi, Agra and Ahmedabad in 2020. The visit included the Namaste Trump event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, with over 100,000 people in attendance.

 
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