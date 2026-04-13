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Donor heart transported from Rohtak to Delhi in 85 minutes through ‘green corridor’

The green corridor enabled the ambulance to cover the distance between 2.50 pm and 4.15 pm, ensuring the heart remained viable.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 08:38 am IST
PTI |
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A live donor heart was transported over 98 km from Rohtak to the national capital in 85 minutes through a green corridor created on April 9, an official statement said.

Donor heart travels 98km to Delhi via ‘green corridor’(Representative image/AP)

The green corridor, facilitated by the Delhi Police and Rohtak Police, enabled the ambulance to cover the distance between 2.50 pm and 4.15 pm, ensuring the heart remained viable within the critical time window, it said.

According to the statement issued by Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, the organ was retrieved from a 37-year-old brain-dead donor at Pt B D Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, and transported to the Delhi hospital for transplantation.

The recipient, a 26-year-old patient suffering from advanced dilated cardiomyopathy, underwent a successful transplant and is currently under close monitoring in the ICU, the statement said.

 
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