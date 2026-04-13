Donor heart transported from Rohtak to Delhi in 85 minutes through ‘green corridor’

A live donor heart was transported over 98 km from Rohtak to the national capital in 85 minutes through a green corridor created on April 9, an official statement said.

Donor heart travels 98km to Delhi via ‘green corridor’(Representative image/AP)

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The green corridor, facilitated by the Delhi Police and Rohtak Police, enabled the ambulance to cover the distance between 2.50 pm and 4.15 pm, ensuring the heart remained viable within the critical time window, it said.

According to the statement issued by Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, the organ was retrieved from a 37-year-old brain-dead donor at Pt B D Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, and transported to the Delhi hospital for transplantation.

The recipient, a 26-year-old patient suffering from advanced dilated cardiomyopathy, underwent a successful transplant and is currently under close monitoring in the ICU, the statement said.

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{{^usCountry}} "This case highlights the importance of precise coordination and timely organ transport in ensuring successful heart transplants," said Dr Z S Meherwal, Chairman, Adult CTVS, Fortis Escorts, Okhla. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This case highlights the importance of precise coordination and timely organ transport in ensuring successful heart transplants," said Dr Z S Meherwal, Chairman, Adult CTVS, Fortis Escorts, Okhla. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The donor had been found unconscious and admitted to PGIMS Rohtak with intracranial haemorrhage, and was later declared brain dead. The family consented to organ donation, enabling multiple life-saving transplants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The donor had been found unconscious and admitted to PGIMS Rohtak with intracranial haemorrhage, and was later declared brain dead. The family consented to organ donation, enabling multiple life-saving transplants. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the statement, the lungs were sent to a Gurugram-based hospital, while the liver and pancreas were allocated to AIIMS, New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the statement, the lungs were sent to a Gurugram-based hospital, while the liver and pancreas were allocated to AIIMS, New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The kidneys and corneas were retained at PGIMS Rohtak, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The kidneys and corneas were retained at PGIMS Rohtak, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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