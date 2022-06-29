Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Don't appease…': Message from Dutch MP Geert Wilders who supports Nupur Sharma

Appeasing Islam will cost you dearly, Dutch MP Geert Wilders who supported Nupur Sharma amid the international backlash said, commenting on the Udaipur killing. 
Geert Wilders has condemned the Udaipur killing and said Hindu lives matter. (Reuters)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 01:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Geert Wilders, the Netherland MP who had earlier supported former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, reacted to the Udaipur horror where a Hindu tailor, identified as Kanhaiya Lal, was beheaded by two Muslim men Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed for a social media post related to Nupur Sharma. "The only answer is that we ALL stand up Now and say ‘I Support Nupur Sharma’, because they can't kill all of us," the controversial MP, known for his Islamophobic comments, tweeted. Also Read: Pakistan links emerge from savage Udaipur murder

"Hindus should be safe in India. It is their country, their homeland, it's theirs! India is no Islamic nation," the MP tweeted.

In a message to India 'as a friend', he wrote, "... stop being tolerant to the intolerant. Defence Hinduism against the extremists, terrorists and jihadists. Don't appease Islam for it will cost you dearly. Hindus deserve leaders that protect them for the full 100%!"

The Udaipur killing has evoked sharp criticism from all political parties and the Centre on Wednesday directed the National Investigation Agency to take over the probe as the manner in which the tailor has been beheaded on camera indicates a terror angle to it. The two men posted videos online claiming that they were avenging the insult to Islam as Kanhaiya Lal had made a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma.

As NIA now takes over the investigation, the involvement of any organisation and international links will be thoroughly probed. The NIA has filed an FIR under the UAPA and under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The body of Kanhaiya Lal was handed over to his family members on Wednesday and the funeral procession began amid tight security.

