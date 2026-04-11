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Don't compare Vijay with MGR, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Don't compare Vijay with MGR, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 08:29 am IST
PTI |
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Tiruvallur , AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has asked the people not to compare actor-politician Vijay with AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and indicated that the late CM was far superior as he lived and served people in his lifetime and bequeathed his property to the deaf and dumb home.

Don't compare Vijay with MGR, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Also, he took potshots at Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, saying one required "dignity and discipline" in criticising others and claimed that he belonged to the "political school" of MGR and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Addressing a poll rally here on Friday, the AIADMK general secretary said MGR was "God" and hence should not be compared with Vijay, who heads the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

"Don't compare him with MGR , who is a God . MGR spent the money he earned from acting in films for the people and always strived for the people's well-being in his lifetime. After his demise, he donated his property to the deaf and dumb home. That excellent man is our leader," Palaniswami said, and the crowd responded with a thunderous applause.

He stressed that there was a difference between the AIADMK and the DMK. "We are students of the MGR and Jayalalithaa's political school. Dignity and discipline are very much needed. Our priority is the welfare of the people."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
aiadmk tiruvallur udhayanidhi stalin
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