Don’t create a storm in calm South: Stalin on delimitation

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday demanded a fair delimitation for the southern states, warning that his state would not accept any decision taken by the Centre without its consent.

Madurai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin addresses the gathering during a campaign in support of party candidates at Rayapalayam in Thirumangalam Panchayat Union, in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu, Sunday, April 5, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

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In a post on X titled, “Delimitation Danger: Is India sliding into dictatorship”, the DMK chief said, “Do not turn a calm South into a storm”.

Stalin posed a series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Why is the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government shrouding the entire delimitation process in secrecy instead of coming clean on how it intends to carry it out,” he asked

He pointed out that the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee deferred delimitation in 2001 for 25 years in the national interest.

“What is PM Modi’s answer to the just and reasonable demand of southern states to follow the same path today,” Stalin queried.

Stalin sought to know what is the “tearing hurry” to convene a special session of the Parliament right in the middle of five State elections.

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{{^usCountry}} “Why is the Union government brushing aside the fair and reasoned demand of Opposition leaders to hold the special session only after April 29? what is it trying to hide?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Why is the Union government brushing aside the fair and reasoned demand of Opposition leaders to hold the special session only after April 29? what is it trying to hide?” he asked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further said,”Forcing through far reaching constitutional amendments without even convening an all party consultation is nothing short of dictatorship.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said,”Forcing through far reaching constitutional amendments without even convening an all party consultation is nothing short of dictatorship.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Stalin further alleged that the questions raised by the Opposition parties and the media persons are not answered. “Will at least the questions of the people be answered?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Stalin further alleged that the questions raised by the Opposition parties and the media persons are not answered. “Will at least the questions of the people be answered?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He asserted that the DMK would not stand by and watch any attempt that places the rights of southern states at stake while handling greater power to the North. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He asserted that the DMK would not stand by and watch any attempt that places the rights of southern states at stake while handling greater power to the North. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This is the future of the people who live here. Any decision taken without our consent, without even engaging with us, will not be accepted, come what may,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is the future of the people who live here. Any decision taken without our consent, without even engaging with us, will not be accepted, come what may,” he remarked. {{/usCountry}}

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“The South Demands Fair Delimitation,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another social media post, Stalin slammed the Election Commission for transferring the Chief Secretary N Muruganandham terming it as biased and an excessive political action.

“It is shameful that the Election Commission, which is supposed to conduct fair and free elections has been carrying out the orders of the BJP party under its rule.” he said.

Maintaining that elections are being held at the BJP-ruled state of Assam, he said, “The DGP and chief secretary are not changed there. Elections were held in Bihar where the BJP ran a proxy government. There too, both the senior officials were not changed.”

He alleged that only in Tamil Nadu, the chief secretary and the DGP have become an eyesore for the election commission and have been changed at the instigation of the BJP.

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Former state BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan took potshots on the comments made by Stalin, stating, “We have the same concern as you have Mr Stalin. Let me ask another question to you. If the Bill providing 33% for women is passed in the Parliament, the count will be increased. If that count is going to be increased, then why are you refusing to give your support to it,” she asked when reporters sought her response for the comments made by Stalin.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami also criticised Stalin for talking about delimitation exercise when Tamil Nadu is in the midst of assembly election. “The delimitation is a national exercise. Already, a central minister has clarified that the state will not be affected. Why are you harping on this? It appears you don’t have anything else to talk. Speak about the Assembly elections. What’s the use of talking about delimitation when there’s no Lok Sabha election,” Palaniswami asked.

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