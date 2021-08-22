Don't speak on issues you don't know: Amarinder Singh's message to Sidhu's advisors

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has taken strong exception to the recent comments made by two of Navjot Sidhu's advisors on Kashmir and Pakistan. Slamming the statements as "totally misplaced and antagonistic to the stated position of India and the Congress", Singh has urged them to stick to only giving advice to the Punjab Congress president and not speak on matters on which they "clearly had little or no knowledge and had no understanding of the implications of their comments", a press release issued by the Captain's office said.

Sidhu's advisor Pyare Lal Garg, who is the former registrar of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, has recently questioned Captain's criticism of Pakistan. He said any criticism of Pakistan by Captain was not in the interest of Punjab.

"Garg may have forgotten the thousands of Punjabi lives lost in the fire of Pak-backed terrorism of the 1980s and 1990s, but I have not. Nor have the people of Punjab. And we will continue to do everything in our power to fight off Pakistan’s dangerous games,” asserted Captain Amarinder, urging Garg not to undermine the sacrifices of Punjabis with his outrageous, irresponsible, and politically motivated statements," the CM said, slamming the comment.

But this was not the only case. Before Garg's statement, Sidhu's other advisor Malvinder Singh Mali, a former government teacher, said that Kashmir is a "separate country". "Kashmir belongs to Kashmiris. Going against the tenets of the UNO resolutions, India and Pakistan have illegally usurped Kashmir. If Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35-A. What was the special agreement with King Hari Singh? Tell people what were the terms of the agreement," he wrote on Facebook.

Even after severe criticism, Mali did not withdraw the statement and stood by what he said. This is "totally anti-national", the CM said adding that Mali had effectively and inexplicably toed Islamabad's line.

Sidhu has recently appointed former DGP Mohammed Mustafa as his principal strategic advisor. Previously, Mustafa had declined the officer. The Punjab president of Congress has four adviors including Mohammed Mustafa. Apart from the two at the centre of the controversy, and Mustafa, Lok Sabha MP Amar Singh is Sidhu's advisor.