‘Don’t you trust high court’: SC refuses to stall 2nd autopsy of Tamil Nadu girl

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stall the second postmortem of a schoolgirl, whose death in her hostel on July 13 triggered massive arson and violence in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district.

The girl’s father mentioned his appeal against the Madras high court order, requesting the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to stay the second autopsy for the time being. The father complained that his request for the inclusion of a doctor of his choice in the second autopsy was turned down. “The second post-mortem is expected to be conducted today. I have filed a special leave petition against the high court order. Please, stay the high court order on post-mortem,” the lawyer, representing the father, urged the court.

But the bench, which also included justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, asked why the Supreme Court should intervene when the high court is already monitoring the matter. “Don’t you trust the high court? Why should we say anything? The high court is already monitoring it. We won’t pass any order,” the bench told the lawyer, appearing for the girl’s father, P Ramalingam.

The 17-year-old girl, a class 12 student, was suspected to have jumped from the third floor of the hostel of the private residential school in Kallakurichi district about 250km from state capital Chennai. But her family suspected foul play. In a video on Sunday, her mother said a suicide note, which accuses two teachers of harassment, was planted and not in her daughter’s handwriting.

A post-mortem conducted on July 14 said she appeared to have died of haemorrhage and shock due to multiple injuries. At her father’s request who alleged foul play, the high court on Monday directed a second autopsy on the Class 12 student. Justice N Sathish Kumar said the second post-mortem should be conducted by a team of three doctors appointed by the court and must be captured on video. The girl’s father was allowed to attend the autopsy along with a lawyer. Later in the day, Ramalingam moved the high court’s division bench with a plea to include a doctor of his choice in the autopsy panel but the plea was rejected.

In his order, justice Kumar also expressed displeasure with the violent protests that broke out on Sunday, told the state to form special teams to bring the guilty to book and ordered the state government that any death in educational institutions in the future must also be probed by the state’s criminal investigation department (CID).

A mob of about 2,000 people on Sunday stormed the premises of the private residential school, set fire to school buses and police vans and damaged school property. Protestors were seen pelting stones at police personnel. As many as 52 policemen were injured, including S Selvakumar, Kallakurichi superintendent of police, and M Pandian, deputy inspector general of police.

Two teachers have been arrested for alleged abetment to death by suicide of the girl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON