Doors open for Maratha quota talks, but won’t dilute share of others: Fadnavis

A day after the Maharashtra government announced a series of measures to persuade Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to end his protest, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the government would continue to take decisions but underlined that it would not take away the quota of other communities to meet Patil’s demand.

FILE PHOTO: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (@CMOMaharashtra)

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“We are not going to take from one person’s plate and put it in another’s. Whether it is the Maratha community or any other community, we will give justice to everyone. We will give justice to the Maratha community as well,” Fadnavis told reporters after a Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) event.

Fadnavis was asked about a late-night meeting at the chief minister’s official residence, Varsha, on Monday over the reservation issue, as well as minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil’s statement that a government delegation would not visit activist Manoj Jarange Patil again.

“Whatever we have given to the Maratha community, we have given. Whatever decisions have been taken so far, we have taken them. If further decisions have to be taken, we will take them,” Fadnavis said, underlining that the government had addressed almost all issues and that its decisions had resulted in tangible benefits for the community.

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{{^usCountry}} But he emphasised that any additional relief would have to be in line with constitutional provisions and judicial orders. “Whatever is in the Constitution will definitely be given. Whatever is subject to the court’s decision will be 100% given,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But he emphasised that any additional relief would have to be in line with constitutional provisions and judicial orders. “Whatever is in the Constitution will definitely be given. Whatever is subject to the court’s decision will be 100% given,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Fadnavis stressed that the government has not closed its doors to negotiations, but added that it has addressed all the issues raised by the activist. However, the activist’s representatives could approach the government if they have any doubts.

“If they have any doubts or feel there are gaps, they should raise them. Those doubts will be cleared,” he said.

The state government on Monday announced that it has issued four orders extending educational, financial and employment benefits to the Maratha community. It also said that around 5.8 million records identified over the last three years would be made public to help eligible members of the Maratha community obtain Kunbi certificates. All educational concessions and facilities available to OBC students will now be available to Maratha students from the 2026-27 academic year.

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Jarange-Patil, however, refused to call off his hunger strike and stopped drinking water and taking saline infusions, saying the agitation will intensify until all his demands are met. He has said that he would wait until September 11 before deciding on whether to shift his protest to Mumbai.