‘Double standards’: MEA expects Canada to act against anti-India elements

“We expect Canada to take action against anti-India elements who have repeatedly threatened Indian leaders, institutions, airlines and diplomats with violence,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

The Ministry of External Affairs' response came after Canadian law enforcement recently arrested two persons in connection with online death threats against Justin Trudeau.

He said that when a democracy uses different standards to measure or implement the rule of law and freedom of expression, it only reveals its double standards.

“We would like to see the same level of action on the threats posed to us,” Jaiswal added.

On June 6, 23-year-old Mason John Baker, 23, a resident of Calgary in Alberta, was charged with uttering threats. On May 10, 2024, INSET had received information that a user of the social media platform X, had allegedly posted threats to kill Trudeau, the release stated.

On June 13, 67-year-old Garry Belzevick, 67, a resident of Edmonton, was arrested for allegedly uttering similar threats against Trudeau. Those alleged threats, in a YouTube post that INSET learnt about on June 7, were directed not just at Trudeau but also Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh.

Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya on Wednesday said that Khalistani extremists were polluting Canada.

In response to separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s video telling him and his Hindu friends to go back to India, Arya said Canada is their land and it is being polluted by Khalistani extremists.

"We Hindus have come to our wonderful country Canada from all parts of the world. From every country in South Asia, many countries in Africa and the Caribbean, and many other parts of the world, we have come here and Canada is our land,” said Arya in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Canadian MP also expressed concern over the escalating incidents of hate-fueled violence directed at Hindu-Canadian communities.