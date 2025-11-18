Dr Umar Un Nabi was in J&K before Red Fort blast, had asked brother to 'dump' phone if...

Dr Umar Un Nabi, the accused who was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near Red Fort in New Delhi last week, was in Jammu and Kashmir days before the incident and had reportedly asked his brother to "dump" his phone in water if any news about him surfaced. People gather near the demolished house of Dr Umar Nabi, accused in the Red Fort blast, in Pulwama on Friday. (ANI)

According to news agency PTI, the revelations were made to the police by the suicide bomber's brother Zahoor Illahi, who eventually cracked during interrogation after initially pretending not to know anything.

Umar Un Nabi, 28, was a doctor by profession and hailed from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir.

What Umar's brother told cops

Zahoor reportedly told the police that his brother Umar was in the Kashmir valley between October 26 and 29, just days before the car explosion took place near Red Fort, killing at least 10 people.

According to his brother, Umar had given him his phone with instructions to “dump” it in water if his name appeared in the news. Zahoor later led the police to the disposal site, where they recovered Umar’s damaged handset. Despite the damage, forensic experts were able to extract crucial data from it.

The suicide bomber's brother was picked up by a special team formed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Srinagar) G V Sundeep Chakravarthy as links between the blast near Red Fort and the 'white-collar terror module' busted during Faridabad raids preceding that began to emerge.

Umar's chilling video on suicide bombings

Days after the deadly explosion near Red Fort, a chilling video emerged, showing Umar Uun Nabi purportedly talking about the “misunderstood” idea of suicide bombings.

“One of the very misunderstood concept is what has been labelled as concept of suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation. There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it. Martyrdom operation is when a person presumes that he is going for sure die at a particular place, at a particular time, he goes against the presumption that a particular person is going to die. He is going to die in a particular situation," the suicide bomber could be heard saying in the clip.

According to PTI, data recovered from Umar's damaged phone indicated that he was exposed to radical content related to suicide bombings, including through videos of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda.

(With inputs from PTI)