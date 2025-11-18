Video of Red Fort bomber calling suicide bombings 'misunderstood concept' surfaces

A purported video of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the man who was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort and killed over 10, has surfaced online, showing him speaking at length about what he calls a “misunderstood” idea of suicide bombings. Red Fort blast accused, Dr Umar un Nabi, seen explaining ‘martyrdom operations’ in purported video(Sourced)

The video, believed to have been recorded before November 10, shows Nabi sitting alone in a room discussing the idea of suicide bombings. He is heard saying that the term commonly used for such attacks is often misunderstood, adding that it has drawn several contradictions and objections.

In the clip, Umar can be heard saying, “One of the very misunderstood concept is what has been labelled as concept of suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation. There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it. Martyrdom operation is when a person presumes that he is going for sure die at a particular place, at a particular time, he goes against the presumption that a particular person is going to die. He is going to die in a particular situation.”

The video comes a day after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested another alleged “co-conspirator” in the Delhi attack. The accused, Jasir Bilal Wani, was reportedly “brainwashed” by Umar and was working with him on plans for coordinated suicide missions across India for over a year, as earlier reported by HT.

‘Suicide bomber’ Umar un Nabi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday referred to Nabi as a “suicide bomber” for the first time while announcing the arrest of another key conspirator, a Kashmiri plumber who owned the Hyundai i20 that exploded, killing 11 people. It also marked the first instance of the agency describing the vehicle as a “vehicle-borne IED”.

According to investigators, the slow-moving i20, which had changed hands several times and had been retrofitted with a CNG tank, burst into flames at a traffic signal at 6.52pm on November 10.

The NIA, which took over the probe a day after the explosion, said forensic analysis confirmed that Nabi was behind the wheel when the car blew up.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a separate case to examine the wider conspiracy of the module, including whether explosives were sourced and vehicles procured to execute a suicide attack modelled on the 2019 Pulwama bombing.